iOS 18.5 is already being tested by Apple

Testing for the OS 18.5 has now begun, perhaps since the start of the month. Apple had plans to delay some features that aimed to improve Siri equipped with Apple intelligence because of prominent software issues and bugs, until they roll out the iOS 18.5 update, according to Mark Gurman.

It was originally anticipated to be released with the launch of iOS 18.4. These enhancements for Siri will feature on-screen awareness, personal context understanding, and controls for your apps on a deeper level. Apple provided an example of this at the WWDC 2024 Keynote, with an iPhone owner asking about a lunch reservation and their mom’s flight from the Messages and Mail apps with Siri’s help.

The first beta of iOS 18.4 may be launching this week and there is a possibility that some of the features of Apple Intelligence could be released with iOS 18.4, according to Gurman, or in later versions of the beta, providing Apple with more time to fix the issues and refine the features.