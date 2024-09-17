Apple

iOS 18 introduces Affirm loans after Apple Pay later exit

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Pay

Apple customers in the US can avail of the buy-now, pay-later scheme via a partnership with Affirm.

Apple Pay Later was discontinued in June, and a new replacement service has been introduced. Qualifying customers can apply for an Affirm loan in a buy-now-pay-later scheme starting with iPadOS 18 and iOS 18. Affirm officially announced the partnership, saying that qualified Apple Pay users can use the service to divide eligible purchases into monthly or bi-weekly payments in the US, with some ‘as low as 0% APR’.

Apple Pay

iPadOS 18 and iOS 18 users can check for eligibility in the Apple Pay app, and in the ‘Other Cards & Pay Later Options’ when making a purchase. From there, users can choose the ‘Affirm’ option and check for eligibility. It’s worth noting that credit scores will not be affected when a check is run. Once approved, customers can choose their preferred payment plan.

