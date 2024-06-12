Apple

iOS 18 might bring Apple passwords

By Samantha Wiley
iOS 18

A recent report from Bloomberg claims that Apple will have a new dedicated password app that will debut in iOS 18.

Apple is believed to introduce a Passwords app for visionOS 2, macOS 15, iPadOS 18, and iOS 18 when they launch. People familiar with the releases have the same thought and speculation, which claims that the standalone app will work similarly to the Password menu on the Settings page. Furthermore, new additions such as Wi-Fi network passwords, 2FA tokens, breach notifications, and passkeys will be supported.

iOS 18

Password sharing was introduced in iOS 17 and allowed users to generate passwords to be shared with others. Eventually, the new Passwords app might be integrated into Windows for cross-platform users. With this, password managers can be brought out into the open and become more accessible for users. iOS 18 is set to be introduced during this year’s WWDC.

