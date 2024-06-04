Apple

iOS 18 might have new iMessage effects

By Samantha Wiley
Apple

The changes Apple made in the iOS 18 iMessage could instigate new text effects wherein stylized texts and animating words could be included, and can be sent to Android users.

iMessage users will be familiar on how the app deals with certain words inside a message. Options that exist are the Happy Birthday balloon trigger and other effects.

Apple

With the iOS 18, Apple is set to increase the number of methods accessible for users to send text messages creatively. More text effects are on the way and a new feature will allow users to animate individual texts in a sentence and could cross over to other platforms via other messaging platforms.

It is also possible that it could also be available to Android users as Apple confirmed that the RCS is coming on iOS this year which could enable the possibility of cross-platforming. Generating images may also be in the works as part of Apple’s plan in terms of AI.

