iOS 26 Cinematic Mode Recording Expands to Third Party Apps

By Samantha Wiley
The upcoming software update for the iPhone will extend Cinematic Mode video to third-party apps.

Apple introduced an API that allows third-party camera app developers to integrate Cinematic video recording mode within their apps. Cinematic mode was first revealed in iOS 15 and runs on iPhone 13 and newer. It’s a video capture mode that enables automatic focus changes and a shallow depth of field, similar to popular shots in Hollywood films. Apple added support for editing and playback for third-party apps in iOS 17, with one requirement being the Camera app had to be opened first.

With the recent update, users can open camera apps and record in Cinematic mode and edit as needed. A video explaining the feature can be viewed on the official Apple YouTube channel, titled ‘capture cinematic video in your app’. iOS 26 is expected to come with the release of the new iPhone models this fall.

