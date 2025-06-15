iOS 26 to Bring eSIM Android Transfer Support

iOS 26 will soon make it easier for Android and iPhone users to switch eSIMs to their new devices.

Apple said that the functionality will be on iOS 26 and make it easier for users to switch devices and bring their phone numbers with them. This eliminates having to call respective carriers to transition from an Android to an iPhone and vice versa. A ‘transfer to Android’ option will be available within cellular settings. When adding the eSIM, a ‘transfer from Android’ button will appear, and tapping it will show a scannable QR code using the Android device. It’s believed that the same goes for the switch from iPhone to Android.

Google has put in a similar system in Android 16 beta, where a ‘transfer to Android’ functionality appeared. eSIM transfer between two iOS devices can be done easily, but it becomes more complicated with an Android device before the support came along.