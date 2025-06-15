Apple

iOS 26 Users Will Have Storage Reserve Option for Software Updates

By Samantha Wiley
iOS 26 Users Will Have Storage Reserve Option for Software Updates

Apple announced that iOS 26 will have an option to reserve storage space for software updates.

Advertisements

In the iOS 26 developer beta, the Cupertino-based company notes that the system might ‘dynamically reserve update space’ for software updates. Doing this eliminates the problem of having to delete apps, games, or content just to have enough space to install a software update. Users will need to enable automatic updates, which is found within the Settings section. Apple has not shared any other detail on how they intend to make this happen. It could be that a certain portion of storage will be reserved for future software updates or something else entirely.

iOS 26 Users Will Have Storage Reserve Option for Software Updates

Apple recently seeded the first developer betas of macOS Tahoe, iPadOS 26, and iOS 26 on official channels. Developers must have a registered account to download the beta software. iOS 26 is set to be released to the public this fall.

Advertisements

Latest News
Apple Puts iPhone XS on Vintage List
Apple Puts iPhone XS on Vintage List
1 Min Read
iOS 26 to Bring eSIM Android Transfer Support
iOS 26 to Bring eSIM Android Transfer Support
1 Min Read
The 13-inch M4 MacBook Air 256GB is $150 Off
The 13-inch M4 MacBook Air 256GB is $150 Off
1 Min Read
The iOS Nook App Adds Purchase Links
The iOS Nook App Adds Purchase Links
1 Min Read
New Safari Technology Preview Version Released
New Safari Technology Preview Version Released
1 Min Read
CarPlay Video Playback Through iPhone Announced
CarPlay Video Playback Through iPhone Announced
1 Min Read
The iPad Mini 7 is $99 Off
The iPad Mini 7 is $99 Off
1 Min Read
Apple Watch Ultra 2 with Black Titanium Appears on Apple Refurbished Store
Apple Watch Ultra 2 with Black Titanium Appears on Apple Refurbished Store
1 Min Read
Mac Studio with M3 and M4 Chips Appears on Apple Certified Refurbished Stores
Mac Studio with M3 and M4 Chips Appears on Apple Certified Refurbished Stores
1 Min Read
Flag Spam Voicemails to Launch in iOS 26
Flag Spam Voicemails to Launch in iOS 26
1 Min Read
The 11-inch M3 iPad Air WiFi 128GB is $100 Off
The 11-inch M3 iPad Air WiFi 128GB is $100 Off
1 Min Read
Apple Debuts ‘F1’ Movie Haptic Trailer
Apple Debuts ‘F1’ Movie Haptic Trailer
1 Min Read
Lost your password?