iOS 26 Users Will Have Storage Reserve Option for Software Updates

Apple announced that iOS 26 will have an option to reserve storage space for software updates.

In the iOS 26 developer beta, the Cupertino-based company notes that the system might ‘dynamically reserve update space’ for software updates. Doing this eliminates the problem of having to delete apps, games, or content just to have enough space to install a software update. Users will need to enable automatic updates, which is found within the Settings section. Apple has not shared any other detail on how they intend to make this happen. It could be that a certain portion of storage will be reserved for future software updates or something else entirely.

Apple recently seeded the first developer betas of macOS Tahoe, iPadOS 26, and iOS 26 on official channels. Developers must have a registered account to download the beta software. iOS 26 is set to be released to the public this fall.