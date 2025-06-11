iOS 26 Will Have Anime-Style ChatGPT in Image Playground

The upcoming Apple software update will have Anime-style output via Image Playground.

Image Playground for macOS Tahoe, iPadOS 26, and iOS 26 will feature ChatGPT integration, and with it the ability to create Ghibli-style images. While Image Playground itself doesn’t offer new styles, the inclusion of ChatGPT has unlocked anime-style portraits, as well as print, anime, vector, watercolor, and oil painting themes. It’s similar to ChatGPT’s 4o engine for the image creation process, and Apple adapted it with an ‘Any Style’ option.

Users can create images from text descriptions or upload an image to have it converted. Permission is needed for those who want to use ChatGPT directly. You can put additional prompts to get specific results. Unlike ChatGPT, Image Playground does not use up tokens when generating images and you can do as many as you want. iOS 26 is expected to be released to the public in September this year.