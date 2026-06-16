Apple

iOS 27 Brings New Features to Safari

By Samantha Wiley
iOS 27 Brings New Features to Safari

One of the most prioritized apps by Apple for iOS 27 is Safari receiving new Apple Intelligence features. Safari is getting automatic tab organization allowing you to group similar topics together for easier browsing and navigating.


You get custom extensions with AI for iOS 27 with the new option called Create an Extension. Tapping the option found in the settings for Safari in the left from the URL will provide you an interface where you can type what you want the extension you created to do with Apple including suggestions across categories like Improve Focus and Boost Productivity.

iOS 27 Brings New Features to Safari

Parental controls have been added to iOS 27 alongside a feature called Ask to Browse that needs kids to gain the approval of their parents before they access a new website, and improvements in performance and power efficiency for Safari were provided. This means less battery will be drained and the start page will get faster loading times.


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