iOS 27 to Have Two New Features for the iPhone

Apple is said to be delaying two iPhone features until the iOS 27 debuts, according to Mark Gurman.

Advertisements

It’s believed that Apple will introduce iOS 26 in this year’s Worldwide Developers Conference, along with a Preview app, a new dedicated Games app, and a glass-like theme. However, there will be two enhancements that would not make it this year. Gurman said that the refreshed Health and Calendar apps will not be changed and claimed that the apps ‘need more time to develop’.

Apple recently acquired Mayday Labs this year and probably intends to integrate its scheduling, task manager, and calendar tools for the Mac, iPad, and iPhone. Some of the features may be added to the Calendar App and within the Apple Intelligence functions. The same could be true for the Health app, which is rumored to have a new health coaching feature powered by AI.