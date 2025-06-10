Apple

iOS 27 to Have Two New Features for the iPhone

By Samantha Wiley
iOS 27 to Have Two New Features for the iPhone

Apple is said to be delaying two iPhone features until the iOS 27 debuts, according to Mark Gurman.

Advertisements

It’s believed that Apple will introduce iOS 26 in this year’s Worldwide Developers Conference, along with a Preview app, a new dedicated Games app, and a glass-like theme. However, there will be two enhancements that would not make it this year. Gurman said that the refreshed Health and Calendar apps will not be changed and claimed that the apps ‘need more time to develop’. 

iOS 27 to Have Two New Features for the iPhone

Apple recently acquired Mayday Labs this year and probably intends to integrate its scheduling, task manager, and calendar tools for the Mac, iPad, and iPhone. Some of the features may be added to the Calendar App and within the Apple Intelligence functions. The same could be true for the Health app, which is rumored to have a new health coaching feature powered by AI.

Advertisements

Latest News
Apple TV+ MLB Friday Night Baseball July Schedule Released
Apple TV+ MLB Friday Night Baseball July Schedule Released
1 Min Read
The 11th-Generation iPad is $65 Off
The 11th-Generation iPad is $65 Off
1 Min Read
Messages App to Have Mixmoji, Generative Shortcuts, and More
Messages App to Have Mixmoji, Generative Shortcuts, and More
1 Min Read
Angry Birds Bounce Heads to Apple Arcade
Angry Birds Bounce Heads to Apple Arcade
1 Min Read
The Apple AirTag 4-Pack is $24 Off
The Apple AirTag 4-Pack is $24 Off
1 Min Read
Apple Pay Arrives on PlayStation Store
Apple Pay Arrives on PlayStation Store
1 Min Read
Google Touts ‘Highest Score Ever’ on Speedometer Performance Test for Chrome
Google Touts ‘Highest Score Ever’ on Speedometer Performance Test for Chrome
1 Min Read
Snapchat App Debuts on Apple Watch
Snapchat App Debuts on Apple Watch
1 Min Read
iOS
iOS 26 and macOS 26 will feature a new “frosty” design
2 Min Read
The Anker MagGO UFO 3-in-1 Charger is $18 Off
The Anker MagGO UFO 3-in-1 Charger is $18 Off
1 Min Read
ChatGPT Integration with Google Business Suite Launches
ChatGPT Integration with Google Business Suite Launches
1 Min Read
iPhone 17 May Have 50W Wireless Charging
iPhone 17 May Have 50W Wireless Charging
1 Min Read
Lost your password?