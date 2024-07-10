iOS third beta launches to developers

Apple has officially seeded the third iteration of iPadOS 18 and iOS 18 to developers.

Advertisements

Developers that have registered to the beta program can now download the new software through the Settings app. Once there, users can head to the Software Update section, then enable Beta Updates and toggle the iPadOS 18 or iOS 18 developer beta button. Registered developers must have an Apple ID associated with their accounts in order to successfully download and install iOS 18. At the moment, iOS 18 is only available through this channel, with Apple planning to launch a public beta this month. The official public version is slated to be released in the fall season.

iOS 18 will have Apple Intelligence, an AI-powered suite on various apps, and Siri. The features are limited to M-series chips and the iPhone 15 Pro. A new Passwords app has been introduced for logins, verification codes, and more.