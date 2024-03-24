iPadOS 17.4.1 and iOS 17.4.1 launches

Apple has released iPadOS 17.4.1 and iOS 17.4.1 with minor updates to the iOS 17 operating system.

iPadOS 17.4.1 and iOS 17.4.1 launched a few weeks after iOS 17.4 became available to the public, bringing new emoji, EU app changes, and more. The software can be downloaded on supported iPad and iPhone models via an OTA connection- users can head to Settings, then General and Software Update to check for the download. For those who are still using iOS 16, the security update iOS 16.7.7 will also be an option.

Users can get the download over the air, and wait for the software to be finished, then a reboot may be required. It’s recommended to have at least a 50% charge or more or that the device is connected to a charger. Apple’s release notes claim that the update contains bug fixes and security updates.