iPadOS and iOS 13.4 public beta versions released

Apple has released its beta version of iPadOS and iOS 13.4 to the public today, just several weeks after the first public beta and one day after the developers got the second update.

Those who are under the beta testing program should be able to download the iPadOS and iOS 13.4 update via OTA, but they will need the proper certification on their device.

The newest public beta of iPadOS and iOS contain several changes and features. The Mail toolbar has been updated to show a separation between the delete and reply button; a new shortcut called ‘Shazam It’ for song identification purposes has been added; and CarPlay tweaks regarding 3rd party navigation apps and calls.

The Mail toolbar in 13.4 beta 2 is different again; they took out Flag, shifted Reply over, and now the far right button is Compose. pic.twitter.com/bIDQJHiN5H — Benjamin Mayo (@bzamayo) February 19, 2020

13.4 beta also contains new Memoji stickers, iCloud Foler Sharing, a new TV app setting and minor Location Services changes. The ‘CarKey’ API, which allows remote car unlocking has been added as well.

tvOS 13.4 has also been released as a public beta version.