iPadOS to have same App Store changes in the EU

By Samantha Wiley
Apple recently confirmed that iPadOS will have the same changes as iOS in the fall season.

All app ecosystem changes will be applied to the iPadOS in the EU, according to Apple as the EU declared it a ‘gatekeeper platform’ under the DMA. This means developers will be able to distribute their apps using websites and alternative marketplaces outside the App Store. However, all the terms and conditions will still apply, such as the Core Technology Fee. Apple said that small developers might be able to get exceptions to stay under the CTF threshold as users who have the same app in iPadOS and iOS will have it counted as one.

The upcoming iPadOS changes will apply in the EU for developers and users in the region. Unless new regulations apply, those in the US and elsewhere will have to rely on the App Store to download apps.

