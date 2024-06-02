Apple

iPhone 5s moves to the ‘Obsolete’ list

By Samantha Wiley
iPhone 5s

Apple has made an update on its vintage and obsolete list that concerns the iPhone 5s, iPod Touch 6th Gen, and an old Macbook model.

Advertisements

Apple has now labeled the iPhone 5s as an obsolete product internationally since the seven-year mark has passed since the product was marked for sale. The iPhone 5s was released in September 2013 with the key characteristics being the touch ID and fingerprint sensor, and also the A7 Chip was Apple’s first iPhone chip that came with a 64-bit build.

iPhone 5s

The 6th generation iPod touch and the 2015 model of the Mac with a 21.5 inch and liquid retina display are now both deemed as vintage since more than 5 years have passed since Apple stopped dealing with the products. Apple is currently still offering repairs to these vintage products for up to two years at Apple Stores or Authorized Service Providers, and only if the parts are still available. 

Advertisements

TAGGED: , ,
Latest News
Apple iPad Air
Get $45 Off the 13-inch M2 iPad Air
1 Min Read
Apple TV+
Trailer video for Apple TV+ ‘Wolfs’ launches
1 Min Read
Apple Vision Pro
Apple Vision Pro may arrive in France in June
1 Min Read
Apple
Samsung tops Q1 2024 smartphone shipments worldwide
1 Min Read
Apple Watch Ultra 2
The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is $85 Off
2 Min Read
iOS 18
iOS 18 Control Center to get revamps
1 Min Read
Apple Vision Pro
Apple Vision Pro might launch internationally in July
1 Min Read
Anker Nano Power Bank
Anker’s Nano Power Bank is $15 Off
1 Min Read
Vision Pro
‘Where Cards Fall’ arrives on Vision Pro
1 Min Read
Apple Card
New Apple Card ads go live
1 Min Read
Tap to Pay
Italy gains iOS Tap to Pay
1 Min Read
M2 iPad Air
M2 iPad Air Wi-Fi Lineup on Sale! Get Up to $80 Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?