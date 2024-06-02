iPhone 5s moves to the ‘Obsolete’ list

Apple has made an update on its vintage and obsolete list that concerns the iPhone 5s, iPod Touch 6th Gen, and an old Macbook model.

Advertisements

Apple has now labeled the iPhone 5s as an obsolete product internationally since the seven-year mark has passed since the product was marked for sale. The iPhone 5s was released in September 2013 with the key characteristics being the touch ID and fingerprint sensor, and also the A7 Chip was Apple’s first iPhone chip that came with a 64-bit build.

The 6th generation iPod touch and the 2015 model of the Mac with a 21.5 inch and liquid retina display are now both deemed as vintage since more than 5 years have passed since Apple stopped dealing with the products. Apple is currently still offering repairs to these vintage products for up to two years at Apple Stores or Authorized Service Providers, and only if the parts are still available.