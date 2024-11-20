Apple

iPhone 6S Plus, iPhone XS Max now vintage, and Apple Series 2 Watches obsolete

By Samantha Wiley
iPhone

Apple has added the iPhone XS Max and iPhone 6S Plus and other older Apple products to the vintage list on their website. An Apple device is classified as vintage 5 years after which the company last distributed the product for sale. Sometimes, Apple would still offer repairs for vintage products if parts of the product are still in stock.

Apple has deemed the iPhone 6S Plus that are equipped with 32GB of storage as obsolete, and the iPhone XS and 6s models will soon follow in the vintage products.

iPhone

Series 2 models of the Apple Watch that feature a stainless steel and aluminum case are also labeled as “obsolete,” which would be 7 years after its last sale. Apple does not offer any repair services for products deemed obsolete, with the MacBook battery being an exception to this rule because it has a policy period of up to 10 years for replacements.

