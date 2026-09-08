iPhone Event Video Will Not Feature Tim Cook

Tim Cook will not be present during the yearly iPhone event video as he moves from CEO to Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors, but he will be present during the screening at Apple Park.

This is because John Ternus, the new CEO of Apple, is needed to be the new face of Apple with the foldable iPhone. Tim Cook has also said his goodbyes in many ways; examples include the memo to the staff and during the last earnings calls he attended.

John Ternus became the CEO of Apple on September 1, with Tim Cook stepping down and taking the role of Executive Chairman for the Board of Directors to interact with policymakers globally. This also means the main host for major events will be Ternus. He will also be moving into the executive suite, which will be his main office.