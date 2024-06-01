Apple

Italy gains iOS Tap to Pay

By Samantha Wiley
Apple’s Tap to Pay feature has launched in Italy, paving the way for businesses to accept payments on their iPhones.

Tap to Pay initially launched in the US but has steadily spread to other countries, with Italy being the latest region for the contactless payment. Small businesses, major retailers, and even individual sellers can now use their iPhone as a point of sale system for purchases. The iPhone has an NFC chip to make it happen, and customers can send money from their debit or credit cards, as well as Apple Pay to buy products and services.

In Italy, Tap to Pay is supported by Viva, SumUp, Stripe, Revolut, Nexi, myPOS, and Adyen, with more to come in the future. In addition, Tap to Pay will be available in all Apple Stores in Italy. Tap to Pay is now available in Ukraine, Taiwan, France, Brazil, the Netherlands, Japan, Australia, Canada, the UK, and the US.

