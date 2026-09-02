Its Official, John Ternus is Now The New Apple CEO

As of September 1st, it’s become official that John Ternus is the CEO of Apple. John Ternus joined the company back in 2001 where he became hardware engineering vice president in 2013, and then turned to hardware engineering senior vice president in 2021, and is now CEO. Currently, John Ternus is 51 years old and could be the CEO for over 10 years.

Tim Cook will be taking on the role of executive chairman for Apple in the board of directors to assist specific areas of Apple and interact with policymakers worldwide. He has served as the CEO of Apple for 15 years.

Cook paid a visit to the Cupertino Apple Park Visitor Center in his last days as the CEO of the company to meet employees from Apple in multiple stores. He also wrote a letter to the community of Apple back in April.