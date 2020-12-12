Jay Blahnik makes an appearance in Apple Fitness+ interview

Jay Blahnik, Apple’s senior director of fitness technologies recently spoke in an interview with Fast Company regarding how the upcoming fitness service, Apple Fitness+ works.

Blahnik mentioned in the interview that the program can be customized for all users, even those who are just starting out. Each video will have three trainers on-screen, with at least one doing a ‘modified’ version that’s less taxing and simpler. For instance, a cycling workout video can have one pedaling more slowly while a yoga session may have one that does a simpler pose.

Apple Fitness+ will have videos for workout beginners and individuals who want to take it slow. Here, a single instructor will provide assistance on how to complete an exercise and instruct the viewer on equipment and others.

Apple Fitness+ will have an algorithm that will suggest workout types users may prefer and complementary exercises for them, e.g., a HIIT or yoga routine for cyclers and runners.

The service is set to launch December 14 for $9.99 a month. It works in conjunction with the Apple Watch.