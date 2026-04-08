Apple

Jay Blahnik Retires

By Samantha Wiley
Jay Blahnik Retires

Jay Blahnik will be stepping down as the vice president of fitness technology at Apple, concluding a 13-year tenure with the company. The reason for stepping down was because of a toxic work environment and claims of misconduct.


Jay joined the company in 12013 after being a consultant at Nike for 2 decades. He had an integral role in the development of the Apple Watch Activity rings and then monitored the subscription for Apple+.

Jay Blahnik Retires

During his leadership, he was found in the middle of serious complaints such as being inappropriate, manipulative, and verbally abusive. The company has launched an investigation after employees expressed concern about the conduct. Apple settled a complaint that accuses sexual harassment made by Blahnik while currently defending him from a whole different lawsuit brought by a different individual for bullying. The case will go to trial in 2027.


Latest News
13-inch M5 MacBook Air 24GB/1TB is $84 off
13-inch M5 MacBook Air 24GB/1TB is $84 off
1 Min Read
Refurbished M4 iPad Pro Available For Purchase
Refurbished M4 iPad Pro Available For Purchase
1 Min Read
Revised Beta for iPadOS 26.5 and iOS 26.5 Released
Revised Beta for iPadOS 26.5 and iOS 26.5 Released
1 Min Read
Teardown Video Provided by iFixit for AirPods Max 2
Teardown Video Provided by iFixit for AirPods Max 2
1 Min Read
AirPods Max 2 is $20 off
AirPods Max 2 is $20 off
1 Min Read
WWDC Invite Winners Notified
WWDC Invite Winners Notified
1 Min Read
Unofficial WWDC Pins Made
Unofficial WWDC Pins Made
1 Min Read
Little Finder Guy Found In New Videos
Little Finder Guy Found In New Videos
1 Min Read
13-inch M5 MacBook Air 512GB is $66 off
13-inch M5 MacBook Air 512GB is $66 off
1 Min Read
Paul McCartney Performs At Apple Park
Paul McCartney Performs At Apple Park
1 Min Read
Black Color Option Not Available For iPhone 18 Pro
Black Color Option Not Available For iPhone 18 Pro
1 Min Read
Apple Studio Display XDR Standard/VESA is $100 Off
Apple Studio Display XDR Standard/VESA is $100 Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?