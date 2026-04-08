Jay Blahnik Retires

Jay Blahnik will be stepping down as the vice president of fitness technology at Apple, concluding a 13-year tenure with the company. The reason for stepping down was because of a toxic work environment and claims of misconduct.

Jay joined the company in 12013 after being a consultant at Nike for 2 decades. He had an integral role in the development of the Apple Watch Activity rings and then monitored the subscription for Apple+.

During his leadership, he was found in the middle of serious complaints such as being inappropriate, manipulative, and verbally abusive. The company has launched an investigation after employees expressed concern about the conduct. Apple settled a complaint that accuses sexual harassment made by Blahnik while currently defending him from a whole different lawsuit brought by a different individual for bullying. The case will go to trial in 2027.