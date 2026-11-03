Apple

John Ternus in His First Earnings Call in Q4 for Apple

By Samantha Wiley
John Ternus in His First Earnings Call in Q4 for Apple

The earnings call for Apple for Q4 this year was held today and is the first earnings call where John Ternus is CEO of the company. Officials such as Sabih Khan, the Chief Operating Officer, and CFO  Kevan Parekh were also called. In the earnings call, the three covered topics such as increasing prices for memory, sales of the iPhone Duo, and the new Siri AI.


John Ternus stated that the company was not able to meet the demand for the foldable device with no information on when balance for supply and demand will be achieved. Display issues were acknowledged by the new CEO, saying that a small amount of foldable iPhones were returned. Apple also had plans reiterated by Ternus that they are adding limits for usage on the server side, where photo editing and Siri AI will have limits, and those who need more will be able to buy something similar to what ChatGPT offers. No price was brought up yet, but there is much work to be done on token consumption for on-device vs. cloud compute.

John Ternus in His First Earnings Call in Q4 for Apple

Apple has potential to bring in more Siri capabilities as time goes on, and that the company wants people to be made aware of how much access and what apps the AI has access to. The privacy focus of Apple is different from other service providers for AI. Apple had higher revenue in China for the iPhone 18 increased by 21%. The situation of shortage of memory and RAM is still a problem, with higher prices expected in December. The company raised prices across its devices in June as tanking the increased prices have become impossible. They also faced supply issues in September, with constrained supplies of Macs, iPhones, and iPads, resulting in limited availability. To close it out, revenue is expected to grow by 7-10% year by year for Apple.

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