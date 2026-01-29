John Ternus Taking The Reins For The Design Team At Apple

Apple

By Samantha Wiley
John Ternus, the hardware chief of Apple has been monitoring design teams at Apple as the company is taking steps for him to take his place as the CEO of the company. The current CEO Tim Cook put Ternus in the reins for the design team, branching out the responsibilities he’s given.


Tim Cook is reportedly looking to expose John Ternus to additional branches of the operations at Apple, meaning that Ternus may be getting a bigger role in the company. Apparently, he is the “executive sponsor” of the designs that are produced by Tim Cook’s team and is the representative for the design team when executive gatherings occur.

A lot of reports widely view Ternus as the most likely individual to be the Apple CEO after Tim Cook retires. Cook recently turned 65 but he does not have any immediate plans for retirement. John Ternus is currently the youngest senior executive at Apple at age 50.


