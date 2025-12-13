Johny Srouji Might Be Next To Leave Apple

Johny Srouji, the hardware technologies senior vice president at Apple may be the next one on to leave in the middle of an exodus where former employees in leadership roles are leaving the firm to join other companies, Mark Gurman from Bloomberg reports.

Apparently, the vice president told Apple CEO Tim Cook that he is contemplating on leaving in the near future to join another company. Srouji led Apple Silicon transitioning and the Apple chip design. Talent at Apple, such as engineers and designers, has been hired by other companies like OpenAI and Meta.

This would make John Ternus the likely candidate who will be taking over the CEO position at Apple. The design group for hardware has almost been wiped out with employees moving to different companies or following Jony Ive in making his studio. An important director who was in control of display technologies, Cheng Chen, has been lost by the company to OpenAI.