Apple

Johny Srouji Takes a Larger Role At Apple

By Samantha Wiley
Johny Srouji Takes a Larger Role At Apple

As John Ternus transitions to Apple CEO with Tim Cook stepping down, Johny Srouji, Senior Vice President of Hardware Technologies at Apple, is going to take on a larger role as the Chief Hardware Officer at the company.


Srouji has been fundamental in the company as it transitioned to Apple silicon. Johny Srouji is famous as the chip lead at Apple, where he supervised the manufacturing and development of the Apple Silicon chips that were released for the Mac. He is one of the most talented people at the company, as he has influence not just felt inside of Apple but throughout the industry.

Johny Srouji Takes a Larger Role At Apple

The hardware engineering team is responsible for all hardware products offered by Apple, with Johny supervising and leading everything from the product design to reliability and durability testing and system engineering. Tim Cook will transition to executive chairman.


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