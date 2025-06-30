Apple

Journal and Phone App Heads to Mac via macOS Tahoe

By Samantha Wiley
Journal and Phone App Heads to Mac via macOS Tahoe

The latest developer macOS Tahoe beta brings several apps to the Mac, including Journal and Phone.

Advertisements

Games, Journal, and Phone will be pre-installed on Mac computers when updating to macOS Tahoe. The Journal app has been revamped and can be used for daily thoughts, as well as writing, drawing, and supports audio recording, videos, and photos. Mac users can create multiple journal entries. The Phone app brings call functionalities to the Mac, with users being able to answer calls instead of picking up their smartphone. New features such as Live Translation, Call Screening, and Hold Assist will make their way to the app as well. The action will sync both the Mac and iPhone, thereby unlocking voicemail messages, contact cards, and recent calls, among others.

Journal and Phone App Heads to Mac via macOS Tahoe

The Games app is new and was just announced during this year’s WWDC. The hub will let users check in-game events, Apple Arcade games, and game challenges.

Advertisements

Latest News
The M4 Mac mini with 24GB Memory and 512GB Storage is $150 Off
The M4 Mac mini with 24GB Memory and 512GB Storage is $150 Off
1 Min Read
WhatsApp Integrates AI Summary of Unread Messages
WhatsApp Integrates AI Summary of Unread Messages
1 Min Read
Dual Rear Cameras Might Grace Foldable iPhone
Dual Rear Cameras Might Grace Foldable iPhone
1 Min Read
Ring iOS App Now Has AI-Summarized Video Descriptions
Ring iOS App Now Has AI-Summarized Video Descriptions
1 Min Read
The iPad Mini 7 Wi-Fi 128GB is $100 Off
The iPad Mini 7 Wi-Fi 128GB is $100 Off
1 Min Read
Production of OLED Screens for M5 iPad Pro Has Begun
Production of OLED Screens for M5 iPad Pro Has Begun
1 Min Read
Apple Sports Now Has Tennis Scores
Apple Sports Now Has Tennis Scores
1 Min Read
Upcoming AirTag 2 to Have a New Feature
Upcoming AirTag 2 to Have a New Feature
1 Min Read
The 13-inch M4 MacBook Air with 512GB is $150 Off
The 13-inch M4 MacBook Air with 512GB is $150 Off
1 Min Read
Slimmer Bezels Might Be Headed for the Next iPad Pro
Slimmer Bezels Might Be Headed for the Next iPad Pro
1 Min Read
New Beta Firmware for AirPods 4 and AirPods Pro 2 Goes Live
New Beta Firmware for AirPods 4 and AirPods Pro 2 Goes Live
1 Min Read
More Backgrounds Added to Invites App
More Backgrounds Added to Invites App
1 Min Read
Lost your password?