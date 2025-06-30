Journal and Phone App Heads to Mac via macOS Tahoe

The latest developer macOS Tahoe beta brings several apps to the Mac, including Journal and Phone.

Games, Journal, and Phone will be pre-installed on Mac computers when updating to macOS Tahoe. The Journal app has been revamped and can be used for daily thoughts, as well as writing, drawing, and supports audio recording, videos, and photos. Mac users can create multiple journal entries. The Phone app brings call functionalities to the Mac, with users being able to answer calls instead of picking up their smartphone. New features such as Live Translation, Call Screening, and Hold Assist will make their way to the app as well. The action will sync both the Mac and iPhone, thereby unlocking voicemail messages, contact cards, and recent calls, among others.

The Games app is new and was just announced during this year’s WWDC. The hub will let users check in-game events, Apple Arcade games, and game challenges.