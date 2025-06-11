Journal App Heading to iPad and Mac

Apple

By Samantha Wiley
The long-awaited Journal app will be heading to the iPad and Mac through iPadOS 26 and macOS 26.

Currently, only iPhone users have access to the Journal app, but that will change later this year. With the advent of macOS 26, iPadOS 26, and iOS 26, the app will be cross-platform, which means users can switch between devices and gain access to it. Apple said the use case might be different- on a Mac, users could write and design with audio recordings, videos, and photos, while on the iPad, they can create entries, illustrate, and write their thoughts using their handwriting.

Multiple entries can be added to keep things separate. Journal debuted on iOS 17.2, and Apple waited nearly two years to bring it to its other devices. It’s believed that more features will be coming along, including support for Apple Pencil, multiple journals, and more.

