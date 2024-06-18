July 12 marks the start of Apple Vision Pro demos

The Apple Vision Pro is set to release in Canada, Australia, France U.K., and Germany on July 12, Friday, allowing you to test out the spatial computer at an Apple Store near you.

From July 12, 8 am until July 14, Sunday, the Apple stores in the countries mentioned earlier will provide demos to customers, where they can get to experience the Vision Pro following a first come, first serve system. Similar to the U.S., the demos are expected to transition to an appointment-based system come Monday.

The 30-minute demo gives customers a free experience of spatial computing for free. The demo will introduce and teach the customer how to traverse the visionOS. Apps inside the Vision Pro include Photos, Safari, and, Apple TV. More features will come with VisionOS 2 which will be available sometime this year.

Pre-orders will begin for the five countries on June 28, Friday, 5 AM Pacific time.