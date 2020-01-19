Kings of the Castle: Now available on Apple Arcade

Apple Arcade has gained a new addition today in ‘Kings of the Castle’, a first-person adventure game that has you jumping, running and going over obstacles to try and rescue the prince. The family-friendly game supports up to four players for multiplayer enjoyment.

Kings of the Castle on Apple Arcade

‘Kings of the Castle’ can be downloaded by going to the App Store and into the Apple Arcade section.

Apple has promised new games and updates each month for its subscription-based gaming service. Currently, Apple Arcade has more than 100 titles for playing on the iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, and Mac.

The games are exclusive only to Apple Arcade users and don’t have any in-app purchases or ads to mar the experience. The most recent additions include ‘No Way Home’, ‘Doomsday Vault’, ‘Lego Builder’s Journey’ and the sports series ‘Ultimate Rivals’.

Apple Arcade costs $4.99 a month and offers a free trial for 30 days.