Labrinth Makes a Song with the New MacBook Pro and Logic Pro

Labrinth, a British artist in music, made a new song in an overnight stream while showing us the newly released OLED MacBook Pro with touch capabilities alongside the new Logic Pro released by Apple for Creator Studio in Los Angeles at the Apple Tower Theatre. Titled Labrinth Live on Mac, the session can be replayed for about 4 hours, as it was streamed on November 4 from 8 p.m. until 11 p.m. Labrinth was asked to make a song from nothing and he delivered as he maneuvered with the touchscreen MacBook Pro to adjust mixer controls in Logic Pro with arrangements of multiracks seen on the screen, and then the viewers of the stream were asked to pass questions while he was working.

He then finished the song in that same stream because the deadline for the song on Apple Music was next week. Apple teased a collaboration with someone who bears the name of Labrinth with a white box on TikTok and left it closed until the 4th of November. In many uses for the device, Music was one of them; the device was unveiled last week with Logic Pro, featuring chord pads, drum pads and a keyboard that artists can use and play with touch while playing several notes at once.

Labrinth is a British songwriter, producer and singer famous for his solo releases such as Earthquake and Jealous and for the Euphoria soundtrack on HBO. The group formed by Labrinth was LSD featuring Sia and Diplo.

The new OLED MacBook Pro features an OLED XDR Display with OLED touchscreen capabilities, powered by the M5 Max and M5 Pro chip. The 14 and 16-inch models feature a starting price of $2,899 and $3,399 respectively. The launch of the device will be on November 6. Apple also released the OLED iPad Mini.