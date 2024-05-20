Apple

Latest Apple Promo increases Trade-In values for iPhone

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Promo

Apple has increased trade-in values for some of its iPhone models to encourage customers to buy the latest model.

The promotion is limited time and takes effect when customers trade in their iPhone models. This only applies in the US and is valid until June 3. All iPhone 11 models will get trade-in discounts for the new iPhone. Notable increases include the iPhone 13, up from $300 to $320, and the iPhone 13 mini, up from $270 to $300, while all other eligible models have increased by $10. Mark Gurman of Bloomberg shared the promotion in advance and mentioned that the higher values are only applicable to customers buying any of the iPhone 15 models.

Apple Promo

The current promotion can be done at an Apple Store or on Apple’s official website. Once accepted, the credit can be added to a gift card balance or to buy a new Apple product.

