Lawsuit Against Apple Dismissed by Elon Musk

SpaceXAI and X Corp, companies owned by Elon Musk, requested the court to dismiss claims made in a lawsuit they filed against Apple last year, but no dismissal of claims against OpenAI was made. Having a dismissal with prejudice stops the claims from being filed again.

OpenAI and Apple were accused of working together to guarantee their dominance in the market of AI, with the lawsuit hinting that Apple was shocked by the big innovations made in AI, resulting in them collaborating with OpenAI.

Apple stated, and it is known, that they were planning on collaborating with AI companies and generative AI chatbots down the road, with them stating the claims were based on theory on top of theory. Apple requested to dismiss the lawsuit last year but was denied. Musk’s companies claimed that Grok did not have the same integration with iOS as ChatGPT.