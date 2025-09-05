Apple

Lead Researcher For AI Research Team Leaves Apple

By Samantha Wiley
Lead Researcher For AI Research Team Leaves Apple

Bloomberg reports that the lead AI researcher for Apple’s robotics, Jian Zhang, has left Apple to join Meta. 3 more researchers are also planning to leave the AI team of Foundation Models to join Anthropic and OpenAI.


It’s estimated that about a dozen experts in AI at the very least have left the company to join OpenAI, Meta, or a different company since the start of the year. Massive pay packages have been offered to engineers by Meta that competing companies cannot match. This resulted in Meta nabbing the lead of the Foundational Models team of Apple, Ruoming Pang, by offering $200 million.

Lead Researcher For AI Research Team Leaves Apple

Apple is in a crisis of confidence regarding the future of AI in the company and is thinking of a third-party solution to help power the AI capabilities of Siri. They are reportedly in talks with Google, Anthropic, and OpenAI. The company’s faltering has created tension in its team for LLMs.


Latest News
Beats Solo Buds Marked $20 Off
Beats Solo Buds Marked $20 Off
1 Min Read
AirPods 3 Pro with New Features Will Be Potentially Unveiled Next Week
AirPods 3 Pro with New Features Will Be Potentially Unveiled Next Week
1 Min Read
New Details for iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max Revealed
New Details for iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max Revealed
1 Min Read
New Scene Sharing Feature in Netflix for iOS
New Scene Sharing Feature in Netflix for iOS
1 Min Read
The 11th Gen iPad 256GB is $50 Off
The 11th Gen iPad 256GB is $50 Off
2 Min Read
Cheaper and Lighter Apple Vision Pro May Launch 2 Years From Now
Cheaper and Lighter Apple Vision Pro May Launch 2 Years From Now
1 Min Read
Apple Watch Series 10 42mm Marked $100 Off
Apple Watch Series 10 42mm Marked $100 Off
1 Min Read
Apple Demands Its Suppliers To Transition To Robotics And Automation
Apple Demands Its Suppliers To Transition To Robotics And Automation
1 Min Read
Apple Opens Apple Hebbal Store
Apple Opens Apple Hebbal Store
1 Min Read
Massive Discount For MLS Season Pass Offered By Apple
Massive Discount For MLS Season Pass Offered By Apple
1 Min Read
The Anker 525 7-in-1 Charging Station is $30 Off
The Anker 525 7-in-1 Charging Station is $30 Off
1 Min Read
Hyundai IONIQ 3 Reportedly Adopting CarPlay Ultra
Hyundai IONIQ 3 Reportedly Adopting CarPlay Ultra
1 Min Read
Lost your password?