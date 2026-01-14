Apple

Lead Safari Designer Leaves Apple for The Browser Company

By Samantha Wiley
Lead Safari Designer Leaves Apple for The Browser Company

Marco Triverio, Safari lead designer, has parted ways with Apple. He is now part of The Browser Company, a developer for the browsers, Arc and Dia. Josh Miller, the company’s chief executive, confirmed this with a post on LinkedIn.


The Browser Company is in a position to present itself as an alternative compared to the usual browsers that are currently used, noting new interaction models instead of the incremental updates being made. These apps are now comparable to the software of Apple because of a design with emphasis on animation, experience for the user, and visual clarity.

Lead Safari Designer Leaves Apple for The Browser Company

The Arc Browser presented a tab system that is nontraditional with a variety of customization options, along with collaborative tools like a whiteboard that is built-in, and workflows that are AI-assisted. The departure of Apple’s lead designer for Safari, Triverio, extends the pattern of high-profile talent leaving the company throughout the past year.


Latest News
Ternus Viewed Once Again As The Next CEO At Apple
Ternus Viewed Once Again As The Next CEO At Apple
1 Min Read
Tim Cook's 2025 Salary Revealed
Tim Cook’s 2025 Salary Revealed
1 Min Read
The Apple Watch SE 3 44mm GPS is $50 Off
The Apple Watch SE 3 44mm GPS is $50 Off
1 Min Read
200MP Camera for iPhones Currently in Material Evaluation Stage
200MP Camera for iPhones Currently in Material Evaluation Stage
1 Min Read
ChatGPT Health Launched By OpenAI
ChatGPT Health Launched By OpenAI
1 Min Read
Amazon has the 11-inch M5 iPad Pro 256GB Wi-Fi marked $99 Off
1 Min Read
Multispectral Imaging Technology Reportedly Being Explored by Apple
Multispectral Imaging Technology Reportedly Being Explored by Apple
1 Min Read
The Annual Apple Back To School Promo Is Back In 4 Countries
The Annual Apple Back To School Promo Is Back In 4 Countries
1 Min Read
Apple and JPMorgan Chase Reached an Agreement Where The Latter Takes Over Apple Card Operations
Apple and JPMorgan Chase Reached an Agreement Where The Latter Takes Over Apple Card Operations
1 Min Read
The 13-inch M4 MacBook Air is $200 Off
The 13-inch M4 MacBook Air is $200 Off
1 Min Read
CES Showed a Glimpse of Crease-Free Display to be Used on the iPhone Fold
CES Showed a Glimpse of Crease-Free Display to be Used on the iPhone Fold
1 Min Read
Intel Introduces Core Ultra Series 3 Chips
Intel Introduces Core Ultra Series 3 Chips
1 Min Read
Lost your password?