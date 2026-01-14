Lead Safari Designer Leaves Apple for The Browser Company

Marco Triverio, Safari lead designer, has parted ways with Apple. He is now part of The Browser Company, a developer for the browsers, Arc and Dia. Josh Miller, the company’s chief executive, confirmed this with a post on LinkedIn.

The Browser Company is in a position to present itself as an alternative compared to the usual browsers that are currently used, noting new interaction models instead of the incremental updates being made. These apps are now comparable to the software of Apple because of a design with emphasis on animation, experience for the user, and visual clarity.

The Arc Browser presented a tab system that is nontraditional with a variety of customization options, along with collaborative tools like a whiteboard that is built-in, and workflows that are AI-assisted. The departure of Apple’s lead designer for Safari, Triverio, extends the pattern of high-profile talent leaving the company throughout the past year.