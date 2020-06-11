Leaker claims Apple will introduce a new iMac with “iPad Pro Design Language” during the WWDC

Leaker Sonny Dickson earlier in a tweet claimed that Apple will introduce a new and redesigned model of iMac this year in the WWDC. This year’s WWDC is shaping well for Apple as earlier it was also reported that Apple will announce its Arm-based processors at the WWDC.

According to the leaker, this new model of the iMac will have a new design. It will have thinner bezels as compared to Apple’s XDR Pro display. The leaker also claims that the new iMac will have support for the Apple T2 chip. Here is the tweet:

New iMac incoming at WWDC. iPad Pro design language, with Pro Display like bezels. T2 chip, AMD Navi GPU, and no more fusion drive — Sonny Dickson (@SonnyDickson) June 9, 2020

As it is clear from the tweet Dickson also claims that the new iMac will have a graphics processor from AMD. It will be the AMD’s Navi family which AMD introduced last year. The new iMac as he claims will not have any fusion drive.

Apple hasn’t updated its iMac for over a year now. Another leaker CoinX also claimed back in March that a new iMac will be coming this year. however, that leaker has not hared any other information yet.