‘Let Loose’ Apple event to last around half an hour

By Samantha Wiley
Apple’s upcoming event, titled ‘Let Loose’ is believed to last around 35 minutes, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.

The first 2024 event is set to go live on May 7 starting 7 in the morning on Pacific Time, with viewing options available on Apple’s official YouTube channel and website, Apple.com. Gurman claims that the event will run for around 35 minutes and will be packed with new products and accessories.

Apple is expected to reveal the new iPad Air and iPad Pro models, along with a new Magic Keyboard and a refreshed Apple Pencil. The biggest rumor is that the iPad Pro will have OLED displays and the M3 chip, while the iPad Air will have a new 12.9-inch model. Meanwhile, the new Apple Pencil is said to have a new ‘squeeze’ gesture and possibly Vision Pro support, while the Magic Keyboard is for pairing with the iPad Pro.

