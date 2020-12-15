Life Time Fitness announces Apple Fitness+ partnership

US-based gym chain Life Time Fitness has recently announced that they will be including Apple Fitness+ with Life Time memberships starting this December.

Members of Life Time gym will gain complete access to Apple’s fitness service at no added cost. By itself, Fitness+ costs $9.99 and is bundled at the highest tier of Apple One. Life Time memberships are priced at $100 monthly depending on location.

Life Time says Apple Fitness+ complements their fitness and training programs, as well as health and well-being services that are available in digital form.

Before Fitness+ Life Time Fitness also offered GymKit-supported cardio equipment in 2017, which was the time when the feature was launched.

In similar news, UnitedHealth is offering 5 months of free Apple Fitness+ to all UnitedHealth Motion enrollees who bought an Apple Watch. After the trial period is over UnitedHealth will have incentives for users to continue the service.

Apple Fitness+ is $9.99 a month and available now.