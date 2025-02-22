Apple

Lightning port exits iPhone lineup

By Samantha Wiley
iPhone

With the recent discontinuation of the iPhone 14 from the current lineup, Lightning ports have been completely phased out.

Advertisements

All iPhone models are now equipped with USB-C, and Apple is no longer manufacturing iPhones with Lightning ports. Although the Cupertino-based company still offers refurbished models that have Lightning, it’s mostly hidden due to the official website and retail shops offering only USB-C. It’s worth noting that both the iPhone 16 and iPhone 15 lineup have USB-C, while the iPhone 16e has the same port. The iPad lineup has been updated to have USB-C, which means the current Mac, iPad, and iPhone lineup all have it.

iPhone

Although Lightning is virtually gone from the lineup, Apple still sells legacy cables and the original Apple Pencil. Apple is expected to produce a few more accessories that support Lightning, but after that, the connector will be considered a thing of the past.

Advertisements

