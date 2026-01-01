Apple

Limited Edition AirTag Will Be Given Away By Apple

By Samantha Wiley
Limited Edition AirTag Will Be Given Away By Apple

The New Year Sale in Japan held annually has been revealed by Apple this week, providing you with Apple Gift Cards worth ¥38,000 with a free AirTag that comes with a limited-edition design for iPhone transactions eligible with the promo.


The AirTag has a Daruma engraving. Daruma is a traditional talisman in Japan that is connected with goal achievement, good fortune, and perseverance. The limited edition AirTag is exclusive to 65,000 units and will be given out under a first-come, first-served rule.

Limited Edition AirTag Will Be Given Away By Apple

Consumers are able to receive gift cards that are worth ¥12,000 for qualified purchases for iPhones and ¥38,000 for Macs, and about ¥15,000 for iPads. The promo will be available from January 2 until January 5th in Apple Online Stores and Apple Retail Stores in Japan.

The New Year Sale is a yearly event in Japan for Apple, and the tradition differs from Europe and the United States.


Latest News
New Ads Shared By Apple
New Ads Shared By Apple
1 Min Read
Other Roomba Vacuums Receive Matter Support
Other Roomba Vacuums Receive Matter Support
1 Min Read
The Beats iPhone 17 Pro Kickstand Case Is $26 Off
The Beats iPhone 17 Pro Kickstand Case Is $26 Off
1 Min Read
Track Santa's Journey From the North Pole Using Google's Santa Tracker
Track Santa’s Journey From the North Pole Using Google’s Santa Tracker
1 Min Read
Prototype For AirPods with Bright Colors Revealed
Prototype For AirPods with Bright Colors Revealed
1 Min Read
Tesla May Be Adding Support for Apple Car Keys
Tesla May Be Adding Support for Apple Car Keys
1 Min Read
The AirPods Pro 3 is $50 Off
The AirPods Pro 3 is $50 Off
1 Min Read
Camera Sensor for iPhone 18 Camera to be Made by Samsung in Austin, TX Facility
Camera Sensor for iPhone 18 Camera to be Made by Samsung in Austin, TX Facility
1 Min Read
Apple Changing the Structure Of App Store Fees in Brazil
Apple Changing the Structure Of App Store Fees in Brazil
1 Min Read
iPhone Air 2 Could Launch Next Year
iPhone Air 2 Could Launch Next Year
1 Min Read
The Apple Watch Series 11 42mm GPS Is 25% Off
The Apple Watch Series 11 42mm GPS Is 25% Off
1 Min Read
New Promo Grants 20% Off On Adidas Gear Using Apple Pay
New Promo Grants 20% Off On Adidas Gear Using Apple Pay
1 Min Read
Lost your password?