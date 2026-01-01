Limited Edition AirTag Will Be Given Away By Apple

The New Year Sale in Japan held annually has been revealed by Apple this week, providing you with Apple Gift Cards worth ¥38,000 with a free AirTag that comes with a limited-edition design for iPhone transactions eligible with the promo.

The AirTag has a Daruma engraving. Daruma is a traditional talisman in Japan that is connected with goal achievement, good fortune, and perseverance. The limited edition AirTag is exclusive to 65,000 units and will be given out under a first-come, first-served rule.

Consumers are able to receive gift cards that are worth ¥12,000 for qualified purchases for iPhones and ¥38,000 for Macs, and about ¥15,000 for iPads. The promo will be available from January 2 until January 5th in Apple Online Stores and Apple Retail Stores in Japan.

The New Year Sale is a yearly event in Japan for Apple, and the tradition differs from Europe and the United States.