Limited Time Wallpaper for iPhone and Mac to Celebrate the Apple Store in Montreal

By Samantha Wiley
An Apple Store is relocating to Downtown Montreal which is scheduled for opening on January 16th, Friday at 10a.m. The new Apple store can be found in a historic building found at the Rue de la Montagne and Rue Saint-Catherine’s northeast corner, in Montreal.


To commemorate the opening of the new store. Apple has created an exclusive, custom wallpaper for the iPhone and Mac. It can be downloaded from the store’s page for a limited time only. Apple is also celebrating in another way through a collaboration with an artist in Montreal, Catherine Potvin, who made a special artwork that can be found on the facade of the store until the day of opening.

The company announced that the Apple Store in Friendswood Texas called the Apple Baybrook store, will be reopened on the same day, January 16, in its original location. During renovations, the company opened a temporary store inside a mall for customers to purchase Apple products.


