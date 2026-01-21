Lisa Jackson Retiring From Apple

Lisa Jackson, the environmental chief at Apple, will be retiring this month, and the company has already removed her from its leadership page. She has been with Apple since 2013, serving as the Vice President of Social Initiatives, Policy, and Environment at Apple.

She monitored the initiatives for energy efficiency and renewable energy by Apple, as the company’s goal is to become carbon neutral in the product life cycle, manufacturing supply chain, and entire business by the time 2030 comes.

The Racial Equity and Justice Initiative program by Apple was also led by Jackson, and she was in charge of the global team for Government Affairs. After her retirement, the teams for Environment and Social Initiatives will be reporting to Sabih Khan, while the monitoring of the Government Affairs team will be moved to the general counsel of the company.

In the past, Jackson served as the U.S Environmental Protection Agency administrator during the first term of Barack Obama’s tenure as the US President.