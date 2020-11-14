Logic Pro X and Final Cut Pro X get Apple Silicon Mac updates

Apple has updated Logic Pro and Final Cut Pro, which are audio and video editing apps for professionals to version 10.6 and 10.5 respectively.

In the patch notes, Apple has mentioned that there were improved efficiency and performance on Macs with the new Apple Silicon chip. Furthermore, the update makes use of the processor’s Neural Engine.

Final Cut Pro X adds the ability to make a copy of the user’s library and auto-transcode media to H.264 or ProRes Proxy, accelerated machine learning via Apple Neural Engine, and better performance on Silicon Macs.

Logic Pro X adds performance and stability aspects, support for Novation Launchpads, and Step Sequencer control via Logic Remote on the iPhone or iPad on basslines, melodic parts, and beats.

Logic Remote, Motion, Compressor and MainStage have received similar updates to go with the ones that have been added to Logic Pro and Final Cut Pro. These software are available to download on the Mac App Store.