Look around Apple Maps feature showcases Japan

The Look Around feature gets updated today, showing off cities in Japan.

Apple Maps’ Look Around has added Nagoya, Kyoto, Osaka and Tokyo in its repertoire of cities to explore. Interested users can get street-level views of famous landmarks and locations these cities offer.

It’s been reported that Apple Maps’ data is updated with more details in areas like Meiji Shrine and Yoyogi Park. Currently, the Look Around feature is only available in certain cities like San Francisco, Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, Houston, Chicago and Boston, but Apple intends to expand as the time passes.

Apple Maps Japan has rolled out Look Around for Tokyo locations in iOS 13 and later pic.twitter.com/154u89bQLc — Ata Distance (@Kanjo) August 4, 2020

The full list of Look Around cities can be found in Apple’s official website. Though available, the Japanese cities have not yet appeared on the list. Accessing it is just a matter of searching for an address and tapping the binoculars icon if Look Around is supported.

Look Around is available on the iPad, iPhone or iPod Touch running iPadOS 13 or iOS 13 and later.