Loss and Theft AppleCare+ Plan Added to Four Countries

AppleCare+ Subscriptions that have Loss and Theft Plans will be made available to 4 more countries, namely the United Kingdom, France, Australia, and Germany. You get coverage for up to 2 instances of loss or theft every year.

The plan was already accessible in these countries, but only for the iPhone. The base benefits of AppleCare+ also come with the plan for Loss and Theft, with priority tech support 24/7 and accidental damage repairs.

The cost for the loss and theft of an iPhone 17 Pro is priced at £11.99 monthly or £239 if you will be paying the fee whole. You are also required to pay a $109 fee every time an incident happens. Each incident will have you pay a service fee.

The AppleCare+ expansion to the 4 countries will be made available on August 4.