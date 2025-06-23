Apple

Lossless Audio Tier Will Soon Debut on Spotify

By Samantha Wiley
Lossless Audio Tier Will Soon Debut on Spotify

Streaming music company Spotify is prepping for the launch of a lossless audio tier.

Advertisements

Lossless audio has long been missing in Spotify, but a recent discovery in the software shows that it might debut soon. Code within the app showed references to ‘lossless’ both in the web player and desktop app. The latest beta also has the new code inside it, and there’s even information saying that the audio will be 44.1 kHz and 24-bit. Lossless audio takes all the original data from recordings, which means an improved listening experience.

Lossless Audio Tier Will Soon Debut on Spotify

Spotify has yet to announce the launch of lossless audio, so we’ll just have to wait a bit more. The company announced in 2021 a ‘Hi-Fi’ tier with lossless audio, but it’s believed that the feature will be available to the public at the end of this year. Apple Music currently offers lossless audio in select songs at no additional charge.

Advertisements

Latest News
Bluey Theme Arrives on Apple Arcade Game Fruit Ninja Classic+
Bluey Theme Arrives on Apple Arcade Game Fruit Ninja Classic+
1 Min Read
macOS Tahoe Cuts Off Support for FireWire
macOS Tahoe Cuts Off Support for FireWire
1 Min Read
The 16-inch M4 MacBook Pro 48GB 512GB is $300 Off
The 16-inch M4 MacBook Pro 48GB 512GB is $300 Off
1 Min Read
Apple Releases New ‘Hold That Train!’ Ad for Apple Arcade
Apple Releases New ‘Hold That Train!’ Ad for Apple Arcade
1 Min Read
Apple Launches New Apple Card Promo
Apple Launches New Apple Card Promo
1 Min Read
Facebook Gains Passkeys Support
Facebook Gains Passkeys Support
1 Min Read
The Anker Nano II 65W Compact Charger is $25 Off
The Anker Nano II 65W Compact Charger is $25 Off
1 Min Read
New ‘Shot on iPhone’ Short Film Debuts
New ‘Shot on iPhone’ Short Film Debuts
1 Min Read
Apple Camp for Kids Program Starts in June
Apple Camp for Kids Program Starts in June
1 Min Read
Apple to Start iPhone Foldable Production This Year
Apple to Start iPhone Foldable Production This Year
1 Min Read
The Apple Watch Series 10 is $100 Off
The Apple Watch Series 10 is $100 Off
1 Min Read
AirPods Pro 3 May Debut in 2026
AirPods Pro 3 May Debut in 2026
1 Min Read
Lost your password?