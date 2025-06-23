Lossless Audio Tier Will Soon Debut on Spotify

Streaming music company Spotify is prepping for the launch of a lossless audio tier.

Lossless audio has long been missing in Spotify, but a recent discovery in the software shows that it might debut soon. Code within the app showed references to ‘lossless’ both in the web player and desktop app. The latest beta also has the new code inside it, and there’s even information saying that the audio will be 44.1 kHz and 24-bit. Lossless audio takes all the original data from recordings, which means an improved listening experience.

Spotify has yet to announce the launch of lossless audio, so we’ll just have to wait a bit more. The company announced in 2021 a ‘Hi-Fi’ tier with lossless audio, but it’s believed that the feature will be available to the public at the end of this year. Apple Music currently offers lossless audio in select songs at no additional charge.