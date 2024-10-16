Apple

Lower-Cost Vision headset rumored to arrive in 2026

By Samantha Wiley
Vision Headset

A new report said that the lower-cost Vision headset device will be arriving in two years’ time.

Advertisements

The successor to the Vision Pro will have a $2,000 price tag, which is more consumer-friendly compared to the Pro’s $3499 tag. The main difference between the two is lower-resolution screens and a less powerful chip to bring down the costs. Bloomberg mentioned that some of the features of the Vision Pro will be dropped, such as Eyesight, which allows a display to show the wearer’s eyes. The low-priced Vision headset will probably have the A-series chip compared to the M2 for the Vision Pro. As far as material is concerned, the budget Vision headset will have a lighter material, which might make it easier to wear.

Vision Headset

Apple is believed to launch a successor to the Vision Pro to offer consumers a variety of choices. Both devices might have a debut to the public in 2026.

Advertisements

