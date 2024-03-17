M3 iMac refurbished options appear in Apple Canada

Apple has recently added the iMac with the M3 chip in the refurbished category in Canada.

In the US, the M3 iMac was added to the certified refurbished store last month. Refurbished Apple products roughly have a 15% discount compared to the brand new models. The iMac with M3 chip starts at $1,439 CAD with several color options and configurations available. The models also include the usual accessories, such as the Magic Mouse, cord, power adapter, USB-C to Lightning cable, and a Magic Keyboard.

Apple says that refurbished iMacs undergo a thorough cleaning process and inspection, as well as full functionality testing before being resold. Each unit is covered by a 1-year limited warranty, with customers able to purchase AppleCare+ coverage for it. In addition to the iMac with M3 chip, Apple has also added the M3 Max, M3 Pro, and M3 chips for the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro in Canada.