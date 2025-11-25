M3 iPad Air Added To Apple Refurbished Store

The iPad Air with m3 chip has been added to the refurbished store by Apple in several European countries like Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, France, Italy, Germany, and other countries, as well as the United States. This marks the first time the M3 iPad Air has been available for purchase in the Apple refurbished store. The device was released this year, back in March.

Products that are refurbished have a 15% discount compared to retail prices of new models. An example would be the 11-inch M3 iPad Air priced at $509, compared to a new device priced at $599. The iPads are equipped with a new outer shell, accessories such as a USB-C cable and power adapter, which depend on the country, a new box and battery. Refurbished products go through a thorough inspection and cleaning procedure to achieve an almost new condition.

All of the refurbished iPads are part of the one-year Apple warranty, and customers can also opt for AppleCare+. You can save money buying refurbished products, or you can find some great deals on iPads on Amazon.