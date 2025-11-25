Apple

M3 iPad Air Added To Apple Refurbished Store

By Samantha Wiley
M3 iPad Air Added To Apple Refurbished Store

The iPad Air with m3 chip has been added to the refurbished store by Apple in several European countries like Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, France, Italy, Germany, and other countries, as well as the United States. This marks the first time the M3 iPad Air has been available for purchase in the Apple refurbished store. The device was released this year, back in March.


Products that are refurbished have a 15% discount compared to retail prices of new models. An example would be the 11-inch M3 iPad Air priced at $509, compared to a new device priced at $599. The iPads are equipped with a new outer shell, accessories such as a USB-C cable and power adapter, which depend on the country, a new box and battery. Refurbished products go through a thorough inspection and cleaning procedure to achieve an almost new condition.

M3 iPad Air Added To Apple Refurbished Store

All of the refurbished iPads are part of the one-year Apple warranty, and customers can also opt for AppleCare+. You can save money buying refurbished products, or you can find some great deals on iPads on Amazon. 


Latest News
The 13-inch M5 iPad Pro 512GB WiFi is $100 Off
The 13-inch M5 iPad Pro 512GB WiFi is $100 Off
1 Min Read
Tim Cook In Attendance In White House Dinner for the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia
Tim Cook In Attendance In White House Dinner for the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia
1 Min Read
Friday Night Baseball Staying On Apple TV
Friday Night Baseball Staying On Apple TV
1 Min Read
The M5 MacBook Pro 14-inch 16GB RAM 1TB is $151 Off
The M5 MacBook Pro 14-inch 16GB RAM 1TB is $151 Off
1 Min Read
Apple Card Users Can Enjoy 5% Daily Cash Back from Ace Hardware
Apple Card Users Can Enjoy 5% Daily Cash Back from Ace Hardware
1 Min Read
New Options for AppleCare+ Coming To India
New Options for AppleCare+ Coming To India
1 Min Read
Firmware Update For Apple Accessories Rolled Out
Firmware Update For Apple Accessories Rolled Out
1 Min Read
The Apple AirTag is $11 Off
The Apple AirTag is $11 Off
1 Min Read
Another Designer Parts Ways With Apple
Another Designer Parts Ways With Apple
1 Min Read
Tim Cook May Not Be Retiring Fully
Tim Cook May Not Be Retiring Fully
2 Min Read
New Apple Store Opening In Livat Centre Shopping Mall, Beijing
New Apple Store Opening In Livat Centre Shopping Mall, Beijing
1 Min Read
The Apple Watch Series 11 42mm GPS Is $42 Off
The Apple Watch Series 11 42mm GPS Is $42 Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?