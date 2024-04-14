Apple

M4 chips arriving in late 2024

By Samantha Wiley
M4 Chips

Apple will start integrating M4 chips with generative AI technology for its Mac lineup in late 2024, according to Mark Gurman.

The M3 Max, M3 Pro, and M3 chips were unveiled in October last year, which could mean that the next-generation M4 chip lineup will be added to the Mac around the same period. Gurman mentioned that the Apple Macs will have the M4 in late 2024 and early 2025. The Mac mini, 16-inch, and 14-inch MacBook Pro, and iMac are believed to launch in the spring of next year, while the Mac Studio may launch in the middle of 2025 and the Mac Pro later on.

M4 Chips

Apple is said to be working on the M4 processor and will have three varieties. The codenames are Hidra, Brava, and Donan for the high, mid, and low-end chips, set for the Mac Pro, the high-end MacBook Pro and mini, and the low-end Mac mini, respectively.

