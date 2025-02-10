M4 Mac parts now offered by Apple Stores with DIY repair program

Parts for the iMac, Mac Mini with M4 chip, M4 Pro or M4 Max, and the MacBook Pro have been made accessible by Apple, adding them to the self-service repair stores they have across European countries and the US. The DIY repair program Apple offers has been around since 2022, where Apple provides authentic parts that are used to make their gadgets and provides you with manuals and tools utilized by their Authorized Service Providers and the Genius Bar, the tech support service inside their stores.

The Program also provides parts for different iPhone models, including Beats Pill Speaker batteries and Studio Display, and is targeted at consumers who have experience in fixing electronic gadgets, with repair manuals providing important information for safety. More parts for M4 Macs are accessible along with manuals so you can repair the gadget or replace components by yourself as long as you have knowledge in repairing electronics.